coffee illustration realism photoshop
I wanted to have a cup of coffee in a graphic I'm working on, but I didn't feel like buying a stock image and my camera is garbage. I decided to take the fun route and paint one up in Photoshop instead. All done w/ pen tool, airbrush, and burn/dodge.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
