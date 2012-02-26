Jason Custer

Birthday Text

Birthday Text typography birthday website 8 clean kids children patterns
The title to a site I'm creating for my son. Last year I didn't get invites done in time for the end of school (summer birthday for the boy) so this year I decided I would try early and do something a bit more ambitious. We'll see if it gets done. What'chu think? Typography has always been tricky for me.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Hey fam! I hope your eyeballs are ready for all the color.

