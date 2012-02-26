Antonio Huete

just for fun, (as always ¬_¬) sketching a twitter friend to improve skills.

By the way, in almost 10 years of photoshop, at least, i found a use to the disolve layer mode. To make freckles!!. ^___^

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
