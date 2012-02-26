Raúl Gil

Miss Worms

Miss Worms illustration design character vampire cartoon kids color vector
Another one of the 16 characters designed for an unpublished iPad game. This time, directly from the Zombie Team: Miss Worms.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
