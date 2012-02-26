Wedding icons

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
For our wedding website, I've got some custom Google Map stuff going on (thanks to code help from The Doctor) and have designed four bespoke place marker icons for the venue, hotels, the nearest railway station, and tipis. Yes, we’re having tipis!
To avoid parts of the icon appearing too thick, I decided to experiment with the age-old method from type design of adding ‘ink traps’, which you can see on the close-up version of the National Rail icon.