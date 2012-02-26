Ville Nurmi

Blog post

Blog post website blog
Working on my website redesign again, blog layout this time (or 'Notes' as I call it). Here you can see how single blog post handles on different screen sizes. Post opens dynamically on top of the page, below this content is a nice list of all posts.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
