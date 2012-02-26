Sergey Shapiro

Jérôme Lautré

Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro
  • Save
Jérôme Lautré brush calligraphy version conception process option draft logo
Download color palette

Another concept that I did without stamp but then client wanted to check the option with the stamp as it was done with the previous version.

This concept was written with the Pilot Parallel pen.

WIP

P. S. Note that the option is just a scanned image. No fixes, no polishing.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Sergey Shapiro
Sergey Shapiro

More by Sergey Shapiro

View profile
    • Like