Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab

This is fine

Alejandro Ramirez
Aerolab
Alejandro Ramirez for Aerolab
Hire Us
  • Save
This is fine process sketch emergency smoke alien cartoon fire design character illustration meme this is fine
This is fine process sketch emergency smoke alien cartoon fire design character illustration meme this is fine
This is fine process sketch emergency smoke alien cartoon fire design character illustration meme this is fine
Download color palette
  1. thisisfine.png
  2. this-is-fine-sketch.jpg
  3. this-is-fine.jpg

This is a part of a series of illustrations we made for the onboarding process of our new office. There'll be more to come!

Thanks @Sofía Salazar for lending me this character, I hope I've made good use of it ;)

Check the attached sketch and full size image...

Here's some more Aeromagic for ya' ✨
Our websiteFacebookTwitterInstagram

Aerolab
Aerolab
Here´s some Aeromagic for ya´
Hire Us

More by Aerolab

View profile
    • Like