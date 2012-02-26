Jarek Pulit

Mad Man 2

Inspired by the upcoming season. Admittedly I haven’t kept up with the series. I’m only a few episodes into Season 3 but with the announcement of the 5th Season and as long as Netflix offers it streaming, I’ll barrel through. Probably one of the best looking television shows on right now. If you’re into that stuff.

Pencil on Strathmore then scanned in for some Photoshop coloring.

Full version: Mad Man

