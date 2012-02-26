Michal Kopanski

Wordpress Icons

Wordpress Icons wordpress icons circle plugin plug-in design
Here are some icons I'm putting together for Wordpress related services.

The icons are: Wordpress Themes, Wordpress Plug-ins, Custom Design & Development

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
