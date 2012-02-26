Jeff Smykil

Cocoaduino Concept Sketch

Jeff Smykil
Jeff Smykil
  • Save
Cocoaduino Concept Sketch icon illustration inkscape
Download color palette

This was the original pen and ink concept sketch that I did.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Jeff Smykil
Jeff Smykil

More by Jeff Smykil

View profile
    • Like