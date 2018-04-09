Elodie

Sammie Online Store - Home page

Elodie
Elodie
Hire Me
  • Save
Sammie Online Store - Home page sammie ecommerce home page landing page
Sammie Online Store - Home page sammie ecommerce home page landing page
Download color palette
  1. sammie_-_home_page_compo_-_800x600.png
  2. sammie_-_home_page_full_-_1600.png

Hi guys!

I'm excited to share with you Sammie online store, a recent project I've been working on with Andromaque.
A year ago, we had a pleasure to design the one page to introduce the brand, now we moved on with ecommerce.

A great adventure =)

Check attachment for full pixels.
Discover the shop on Sammie.fr.

Have a productive day! 

--------
Project made with Andromaque. Feel free to contact us =)

View all tags
Posted on Apr 9, 2018
Elodie
Elodie
The web is what you make of it
Hire Me

More by Elodie

View profile
    • Like