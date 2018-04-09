Sammie Online Store - Home page

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi guys!
I'm excited to share with you Sammie online store, a recent project I've been working on with Andromaque.
A year ago, we had a pleasure to design the one page to introduce the brand, now we moved on with ecommerce.
A great adventure =)
Check attachment for full pixels.
Discover the shop on Sammie.fr.
Have a productive day!
--------
Project made with Andromaque. Feel free to contact us =)