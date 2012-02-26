Kyle Haapala

Haaps V2

Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala
  • Save
Haaps V2 website portfolio triangle texture haaps overlay
Download color palette

Starting to play with my new portfolio site design for haaps.ca. Sticking with triangles like the last one.

fyi - "haaps" has been my nickname all my life.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala

More by Kyle Haapala

View profile
    • Like