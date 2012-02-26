Martin Burdon

Logo for Uni project

feedback university project logo website web branding critique design
This is the header and logo of a project I'm working on for university.

The website is going to be a mini site, pulling in content using different API's for new visitors to the region.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
