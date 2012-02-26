Andrew Hoffman

Dew Toboggan

Dew Toboggan mountain dew handtype lettering
I was commissioned to hand letter a Toboggan for Mountain Dew. The uneven, curved panels of the sled made this a hard one.

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
