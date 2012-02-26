Chris Hönninger

MDH HDRi II

Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger
  • Save
MDH HDRi II hdr high dynamic range imagery photography nature park sunset foto
Download color palette

Hopefully bringing the love for photography a bit back to Dribbble. Let me know what you think!

HDRi based off of 7 exposures, post-production in Photoshop with the help of my PROBundle set.

900px version here.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Chris Hönninger
Chris Hönninger

More by Chris Hönninger

View profile
    • Like