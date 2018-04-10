Ryan Foose

Las Monarcas de Eugene (mILB)

Las Monarcas de Eugene (mILB) milb sports logo baseball butterfly eugene monarchs
The spectacular annual migration of the monarch butterfly has become an inspiring symbol of our nation’s migrant population. The identity showcases numerous symbols of the culture and region.

Full Monarcas Details: http://bit.ly/2GJPviz
Full Copa Details: http://atmilb.com/2pqJtIY

Posted on Apr 10, 2018
