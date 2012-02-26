Christoph Zedler

Forethuset

Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler
  • Save
Forethuset digital illustration illustration house animation
Download color palette

Working on a short animated movie called "Das Haus am Wald". This was the first charactertest for a threelegged walking house. See bigger view here: http://blog.monostration.de/2012/02/_22-characterstudie-fur-das-haus-am-wald/

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Christoph Zedler
Christoph Zedler

More by Christoph Zedler

View profile
    • Like