EIPS Home Page

Home page for Elk Island Public Schools in Alberta. Dynamically updates with available jobs and bus statuses. When buses are delayed or cancelled new buttons appear linking to more info. See it live at www.eips.ca
School division website by www.boxcleveredu.ca

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
