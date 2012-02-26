Felix Diaconu

coloraa

Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Hire Me
  • Save
coloraa abstract logo brand color soft net circle negative
Download color palette

abstract logo for a software company

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Felix Diaconu
Felix Diaconu
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Felix Diaconu

View profile
    • Like