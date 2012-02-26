1 invite for you

C2 Studios

We just got 1 dribbble invite which we'd like to give away.

Rules
1. Send us an email with a shot of your work or a link to your portfolio.
2. You don't have to but if you want you can follow us on Twitter.

Go prospect ! Go !

It's finish.
Welcome to @felx

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
