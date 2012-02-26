Sense of Place: Seattle

Travel poster for the city of Seattle. The aim was to represent an American city which we had never been to before, using the initial impressions given by the place.

The lines of the shapes emulate the lines of the districts, roads and coasts of the city. The images show facets of the city, from Starbucks, to the Public Market, to Hendrix, and the weather.

Pinning it all together is stylized version of the Space Needle.

More here.