Milky Way Deco

An Art Deco-inspired redesign of the wrappers for all five varieties of the Milky Way Candy Bar (Original, Dark, Caramel, Banana, and Strawberry) honoring the candy’s roots in the 1920s when it was first released.

The design features Deco-styled type and graphical elements to reference both the connotation of the Milky Way Galaxy and the idea of milkshake swirls which inspired the candy’s name.

