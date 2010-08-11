Socialcast Badge

Just look at that picture, don't I look happy!?



Josh and I thought it would be good to officially announce that I got the job at Socialcast.

As far as I know it is officially the first full time position given to a designer from rebounding a shot on Dribbble. Thank you Josh and Tim at Socialcast for the great opportunity. Thanks to

Dan and the rest of the Dribbble crew for giving me such an awesome platform to work with! And of course a big thanks to this lovely community!