Garçon Grotesque is Released!

typeface type design typography
I'm proud to announce Garçon is now available for purchase!
Buy a 2 CPU License for only $69.99

Also, a write up about Garçon has been published at I Love Typography! Check it out here!

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
