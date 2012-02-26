Prit Cee

Adium iCandy

Adium iCandy adium message apple icon imessage linen texture gui html css interface messages
Just an update from the previous shot. I've refined the top shadow, and added the bottom shadow.

Also added new JS that will make the respective shadows toggle when you scroll to the top/bottom of the window.

Again, pretty much rewrote the code for this, both incoming and outgoing bubbles use the same mask and overlay PNGs now :D

Rebound of
Messages for Adium
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
