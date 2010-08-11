David Lanham

Portrait Sketch

David Lanham
David Lanham
  • Save
Portrait Sketch drawing sketch photoshop portrait
Download color palette

Been overwhelmed with my portrait drawing project so I haven't posted anything lately. So.. since it's nearly all I'm doing right now, here's a sketch from one of tonight's calls :D

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
David Lanham
David Lanham

More by David Lanham

View profile
    • Like