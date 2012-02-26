Christian Werler

Sponser Packaging Redesign

Christian Werler
Christian Werler
  • Save
Sponser Packaging Redesign packaging food nutrition redesign rendering functional food
Download color palette

Protein Bar from the "Power" line of Sponser Sport Food.

D871c0eecd1ec9f52e49b6775348df20
Rebound of
Sponser Packaging Redesign
By Christian Werler
View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Christian Werler
Christian Werler

More by Christian Werler

View profile
    • Like