Thuy Gia Nguyen

Golden Ticket - Thank you for the invite!

Thuy Gia Nguyen
Thuy Gia Nguyen
Hire Me
  • Save
Golden Ticket - Thank you for the invite! golden ticket thank you invite kristian hjelle
Download color palette

A small thank you to Kristian Hjelle for the invite!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Thuy Gia Nguyen
Thuy Gia Nguyen
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Thuy Gia Nguyen

View profile
    • Like