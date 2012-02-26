Lloyd Humphreys

V

V v logo isometric colourful
An unused concept for a logo (ended up going with an inverted version) - it's supposed to signify a new dimension/shape hence the kinda cube & use of shapes

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
