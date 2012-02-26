Flavio Mercuri

Blender force

Flavio Mercuri
Flavio Mercuri
  • Save
Blender force blender3d 3d modeling lightsaber starwars space flavio mercuri
Download color palette

For my approach to blender3D modeling i decided to rebund this lightsaber. Blender is user unfriendly at first engagement, but really powerful!

The force be with you!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Flavio Mercuri
Flavio Mercuri

More by Flavio Mercuri

View profile
    • Like