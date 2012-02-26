James Bruno

Logos'n'logos'n'logos'n'

James Bruno
James Bruno
  • Save
Logos'n'logos'n'logos'n' portfolio web design
Download color palette

Just a portfolio site to tie me over until I get my new brand up. Or rather started...

http://www.cargocollective.com/jeiji

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
James Bruno
James Bruno

More by James Bruno

View profile
    • Like