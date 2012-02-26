Andrew Power

Attack of the Superstores

Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Hire Me
  • Save
Attack of the Superstores black and white hardware
Download color palette

Very early stage of what's going to be a much larger poster. I have about 3 days to finish this so I'll be posting my project and hopefully a finished result by Wednesday!

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Andrew Power
Andrew Power
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Andrew Power

View profile
    • Like