Brandtley McMinn

GiggleboxStudios 2012

Brandtley McMinn
Brandtley McMinn
  • Save
GiggleboxStudios 2012 web site layout mockup red black grey slate blue white minimalism
Download color palette

Ok, so the last design was a bust. Started thinking over what I really wanted to do with this thing and came up with a few key elements I really want to come through. Emphasis on ease of navigation, minimalist aesthetics, simple(r) color palette, adaptive layout, new logo, CSS3 everything (keep images to a premium).

So far it seems to be working. Having some technical issues I'm working out at the moment, but it's actually getting built now! And the logo will be completely CSS3 :D I'm super jazzed about it :)

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Brandtley McMinn
Brandtley McMinn

More by Brandtley McMinn

View profile
    • Like