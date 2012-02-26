GiggleboxStudios 2012

Ok, so the last design was a bust. Started thinking over what I really wanted to do with this thing and came up with a few key elements I really want to come through. Emphasis on ease of navigation, minimalist aesthetics, simple(r) color palette, adaptive layout, new logo, CSS3 everything (keep images to a premium).

So far it seems to be working. Having some technical issues I'm working out at the moment, but it's actually getting built now! And the logo will be completely CSS3 :D I'm super jazzed about it :)