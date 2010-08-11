Jordan Dobson

My 1st HTML5 Form in @SenchaTouch

Jordan Dobson
Jordan Dobson
  • Save
My 1st HTML5 Form in @SenchaTouch html5 css3 webkit mobile vanilla senchatouch login
Download color palette

This is the first form I've created in SenchaTouch for a mobile project I'm working on called Tixato.

Webkit makes creating resolution independent interfaces in CSS lots of fun and with no extra HTML markup or images needed! This is the first screen for the Vanilla styling of the app. This project will be tons of fun.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 11, 2010
Jordan Dobson
Jordan Dobson

More by Jordan Dobson

View profile
    • Like