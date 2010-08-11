Tim Van Damme

Now Playing
Needed to do something different to keep my sanity so I started fooling around in Photoshop. After that I kept fooling around and decided it would be "fun" to slice this up into a webpage. For "fun". And since I have no idea what to do with it now (as it was for "fun"), I thought I'd post it on Dribbble. What do you guys think?

See it live.

Posted on Aug 11, 2010
