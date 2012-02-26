Viljami Salminen

Yellow

Yellow website asko salminen
Started designing a new web site for my dad yesterday. He's an artist who does modern sculptures/conceptual art often combined with strong black and white photography. This is just an initial draft of the page, but I'm gonna go with something strong and very simple as that resembles his work best.

Update: Short write-up about a method which I used while developing this http://viljamis.com/blog/2012/scaling-with-em-units/

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
