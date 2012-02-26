Shot:hover

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Alright so I worked a little on the actual shots, here's a preview of what it looks like when the user is hovering over it. There'll be some snazzy animation here :)
I'll try and get a jsfiddle preview up soon :) What do you all think?
Follow me on twitter for updates.
Also follow Halftime App on wunderkit and on twitter to stay up to date and also talk about the app and what you guys would like to see in Halftime.