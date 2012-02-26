Lasha Krikheli

Blog design with inline expandable gallery

Lasha Krikheli
Lasha Krikheli
  • Save
Blog design with inline expandable gallery blog gallery thumbs blue
Download color palette

After a design hiatus, I opened Photoshop pushed around some pixels. I hope to turn this into a WordPress theme once it's done. What do you guys think?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Lasha Krikheli
Lasha Krikheli

More by Lasha Krikheli

View profile
    • Like