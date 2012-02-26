Sarah Kettell

Never Give Up

Sarah Kettell
Sarah Kettell
  • Save
Never Give Up typography lettering hand drawn sketch pencil
Download color palette

Decided to practice my hand lettering and this is what I came up with. Rather simplistic, but I think it turned out fairly nice, considering I'm a beginner.

I plan to recreate this in Illustrator and turn it into something nice, maybe with a geometric feel to the background.

Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Sarah Kettell
Sarah Kettell

More by Sarah Kettell

View profile
    • Like