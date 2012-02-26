Carlos Vigil

Triangle Crash 1979

Triangle Crash 1979 arcade carlos vigil srd super rad design tv tv lines tv screen 70s sci-fi future shock space triangles 3d yellow saturated retro-futurism vector fresh colors monitor solid state 1979 super rad fantasy camp penrose triangle television
This penrose-style triangular optical illusion was inspired by a graphic on a record sleeve from a friend's vinyl collection. I sketched it on a scrap of paper and reconstructed it. Not sure when/where it will come in handy, but it might be fun to pursue this method with other shapes...

As for the execution, I was vaguely inspired by late 60s and 70s sci-fi aesthetics and 80s arcade style. The title is inspired by the hokey 1979 cult sci-fi classic "Star Crash".

