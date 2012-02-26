Triangle Crash 1979

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This penrose-style triangular optical illusion was inspired by a graphic on a record sleeve from a friend's vinyl collection. I sketched it on a scrap of paper and reconstructed it. Not sure when/where it will come in handy, but it might be fun to pursue this method with other shapes...
As for the execution, I was vaguely inspired by late 60s and 70s sci-fi aesthetics and 80s arcade style. The title is inspired by the hokey 1979 cult sci-fi classic "Star Crash".
Behance | Online Store | Facebook | Tumblr