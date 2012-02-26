Karsten Kofod

Sharp'n curny

Sharp'n curny identity logo black simple clean sharp
A new identity in the making. The curved shape gives a contrast the sharp edges.

Feel free to give feedback, thanks!

Posted on Feb 26, 2012
