Serji Gold

Ant & The Rubbertree #1

Serji Gold
Serji Gold
  • Save
Ant & The Rubbertree #1 tree vintage leaves neon glow
Download color palette

A snap of a client's shirt design I'm almost done working on.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 26, 2012
Serji Gold
Serji Gold

More by Serji Gold

View profile
    • Like