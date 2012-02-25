gris_identity v2

Andrew Griswold

After some feedback I have come up with these 3 ideas on the left. Thanks to Kevin Gormal for mentioning the little stars in my sketches because I would have never realized the importance of these and how my process works. I add these little stars next to type or elements I like as a reminder to combine them later digitally. I am a fan of the top one but what do you all think?

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
