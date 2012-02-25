Gadzhi Kharkharov

Dribbble invites giveaway

Dribbble invites giveaway
If you're not a prospect, please sign up and add yourself to Prospects list.

Then follow these two simple steps:

1. Send me an email (dribbble_invites@me.com) with your best 400x300px shot.
2. Leave a tweet that mentions @Gadzhi_kha with a link to this post.

I will draft winners on 6th March.

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
