MajorPowell

Mosaix

MajorPowell
MajorPowell
  • Save
Mosaix ios app mobile wood ui art mosaic
Download color palette

Some initial screens of an app I'm playing with in my free time. It's a puzzle/game/time-killer type of thing. I know I need to clean up the kerning on the logo. What other feedback do you all have? Hit me.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
MajorPowell
MajorPowell

More by MajorPowell

View profile
    • Like