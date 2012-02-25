Brynn Metheney

Female And Young Sural

Female And Young Sural creature design illustration concept art beast brynn metheney drawing
Check out the first official entry on The Red Valley. Be sure to look through the index for more info on this species! :D http://www.theredvalley.com/2012/02/spring/

Posted on Feb 25, 2012
