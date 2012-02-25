Emily Holt

Etsy Denton... in progress

Emily Holt
Emily Holt
Hire Me
  • Save
Etsy Denton... in progress poster flyer etsy crafts halftone illustration
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Emily Holt
Emily Holt
One-woman studio out of Dallas, Texas.
Hire Me

More by Emily Holt

View profile
    • Like