Matthew Skiles

Archery Target Illustration

Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Hire Me
  • Save
Archery Target Illustration illustration archery
Download color palette

Finally getting around to learning Illustrator. This is my first creation, an Archery Target with some simple background elements. All the objects were drawn in AI, and the textures/colors were added in PS.

View all tags
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
Matthew Skiles
Matthew Skiles
Icons!!! I love them. Who doesn't love icons?!?!
Hire Me

More by Matthew Skiles

View profile
    • Like