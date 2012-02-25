Kubilay Sapayer

Sparrow for iOS Rebound

Sparrow for iOS Rebound sparrow ios icon iphone
remade the sparrow icon in my taste , there is not much different but i think my plane looks little better , this is how i would like the icon on my homescreen

Rebound of
Sparrow iPhone icon
By Jean-Marc Denis
Posted on Feb 25, 2012
